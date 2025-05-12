Stifel Financial Corp Has $617,000 Stock Position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLMI. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.