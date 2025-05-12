Stifel Financial Corp Has $654,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJS. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 186,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 32,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJS opened at $21.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

