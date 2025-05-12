Stifel Financial Corp Has $662,000 Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharpepoint LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $6,059,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Main Street Capital

In other Main Street Capital news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $6,966,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,371 shares in the company, valued at $23,357,636.55. This trade represents a 22.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,182 shares in the company, valued at $21,895,415.10. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $52.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $63.32.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.50 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.93%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

