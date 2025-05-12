Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,765,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 602,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 108,472 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 630,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,558 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 45,878 shares during the period. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.08%.

(Free Report)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.