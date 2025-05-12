Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on BBWI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.
NYSE:BBWI opened at $31.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $52.99.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bath & Body Works announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
