Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HELE. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in Helen of Troy by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $2,375,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 2.0%

HELE stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.76. The company has a market capitalization of $625.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $485.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.55 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

HELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $68.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Helen of Troy from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

