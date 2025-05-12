Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 606 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCPT opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 132.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCPT. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

