Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 420,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,049 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kopin were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kopin by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 408,396 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Kopin by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 7,726,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 1,033,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kopin from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kopin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.16. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 109.38% and a negative return on equity of 165.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

