Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,813 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 76,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,973 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:SHYD opened at $22.29 on Monday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

