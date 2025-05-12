Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,195 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Braze were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Braze by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 64,093 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Braze by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Braze by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 772,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,343,000 after buying an additional 129,298 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $61,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,609.70. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $212,672.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 157,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,804.20. This represents a 3.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,381. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Price Performance

BRZE opened at $33.67 on Monday. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRZE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Braze from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

About Braze

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

