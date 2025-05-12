Stifel Financial Corp Sells 51,150 Shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTRB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the period.

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24.

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process.

