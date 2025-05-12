Stifel Financial Corp Sells 553 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in MarketAxess by 1,384.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 29,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,078 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in MarketAxess by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,934,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $230.97 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.84 and a 12 month high of $296.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.59 and a 200-day moving average of $227.61. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.81 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

