Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,691 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $281.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.31. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.