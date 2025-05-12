Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KXS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$205.00.

TSE KXS opened at C$192.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 191.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$168.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$169.73. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$132.93 and a 12-month high of C$199.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Blaine Fitzgerald sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.26, for a total value of C$340,172.58. Also, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.62, for a total transaction of C$106,289.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$129,321.72. The trade was a 45.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,924 shares of company stock worth $770,090. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

