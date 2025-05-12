StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $2.88. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.63% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

About Arcadia Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKDA Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Arcadia Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

