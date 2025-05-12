StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,757,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,752,000 after purchasing an additional 372,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,858,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,912,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,331,000 after acquiring an additional 450,539 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,582,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $56,026,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

