StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Stock Down 0.2%
NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $118.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $99.87 and a 1-year high of $166.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.27 and a 200-day moving average of $129.01. The company has a market cap of $77.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.57.
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AMCON Distributing
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.