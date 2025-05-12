StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $118.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $99.87 and a 1-year high of $166.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.27 and a 200-day moving average of $129.01. The company has a market cap of $77.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.57.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

