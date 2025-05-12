StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKSC opened at $14.48 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $78.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.