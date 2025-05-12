StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance
NASDAQ BKSC opened at $14.48 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $78.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49.
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of South Carolina
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.