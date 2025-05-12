StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Chimerix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of -0.17. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chimerix

In other Chimerix news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $33,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,405.56. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,595 shares of company stock valued at $65,889 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

