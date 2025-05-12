StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 0.6%

LOAN opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $59.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 56.93%.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 386,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 360,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,684,000. Avant Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,626,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

