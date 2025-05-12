StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 0.6%
LOAN opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $59.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.33.
Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 56.93%.
Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
