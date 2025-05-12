StockNews.com Upgrades Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

BR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.83.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $236.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $192.68 and a 1-year high of $247.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,973,188.84. This trade represents a 36.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $115,396.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,132.80. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,866 shares of company stock worth $28,216,569. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

