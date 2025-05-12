StockNews.com Upgrades ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33. ExlService has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $692,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $90,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,443.52. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

