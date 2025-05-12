StockNews.com Upgrades Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) to “Hold”

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Norwood Financial Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $238.24 million, a PE ratio of 2,572.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Norwood Financial had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Norwood Financial will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 250.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth $16,814,000. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

