Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.50.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

TSE:SLF opened at C$86.54 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$64.38 and a 52 week high of C$88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 92.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$80.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$82.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

