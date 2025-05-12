Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$86.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$82.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$85.50.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.87%.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.
