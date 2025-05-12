Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$86.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$82.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$85.50.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLF

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 3.6%

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of SLF opened at C$86.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 92.19, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.22. The firm has a market cap of C$49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$64.38 and a 12 month high of C$88.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.