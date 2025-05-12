Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 717,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,867 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,847,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $6,131,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,540,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,818,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,140,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,248,000 after acquiring an additional 95,777 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at $307,444.95. This represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

