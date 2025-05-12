Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5%
Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.74.
In other news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.
