SurgePays (SURG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect SurgePays to post earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 million. SurgePays had a negative return on equity of 55.63% and a negative net margin of 27.39%. On average, analysts expect SurgePays to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SURG opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.51. SurgePays has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SurgePays from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

