Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 35,036 Shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) by 355.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,036 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,728,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,756,000 after buying an additional 1,410,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BUFC opened at $38.91 on Monday. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $852.13 million, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.22.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

