Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 7.02% of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000.

Get VanEck Indonesia Index ETF alerts:

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDX stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. VanEck Indonesia Index ETF has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $19.10.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Profile

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Indonesia Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.