Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.06% of CVB Financial worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 815.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVBF. Stephens cut their price target on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

CVBF stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.65. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

