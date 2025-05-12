Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 341.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,535 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.31% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $63.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.91 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.