Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 147.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth $534,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $2,871,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth $3,560,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS DMAR opened at $37.88 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

