Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GJUL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:GJUL opened at $36.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $303.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $33.22 and a 52 week high of $37.98.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.