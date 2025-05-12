Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 12,284 Shares of First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHRY opened at $40.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50. First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $35.78 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

The First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (SHRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Shareholder Yield index. The fund offers passive management by tracking an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted based on shareholder yield characterized by dividends, net shares buybacks, and debt reduction.

