Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 172,828 Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) by 472.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,828 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.39% of Alpha Teknova worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 622.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alpha Teknova Stock Up 8.9%
Shares of Alpha Teknova stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $370.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpha Teknova
Alpha Teknova Company Profile
Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Teknova
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.