Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 172,828 Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) by 472.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,828 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.39% of Alpha Teknova worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 622.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova Stock Up 8.9%

Shares of Alpha Teknova stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $370.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 87.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

