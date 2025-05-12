Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 31,148 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 121.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Electromed were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 82,839 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Electromed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Electromed by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 56,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 39,208 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Stock Down 0.1%

Electromed stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $189.97 million, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.46. Electromed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

Electromed declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Andrew Summers sold 35,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $1,016,920.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,547.70. This trade represents a 21.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Skarvan sold 8,640 shares of Electromed stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $278,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,326. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,618 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,636. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

