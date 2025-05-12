Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 43,495 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 277.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,495 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 476.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 972.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 15,147 shares during the last quarter.

IDRV stock opened at $30.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $145.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.33.

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

