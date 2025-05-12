Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 4,906 Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 397,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,958,000 after buying an additional 104,825 shares during the last quarter. Holcombe Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,671,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of TBLL opened at $105.65 on Monday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.61.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.