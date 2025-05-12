Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 76,965 Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.20% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 432.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 13,316 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SVOL opened at $16.32 on Monday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $907.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

