Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Holdings in Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its holdings in Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000.
Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:ITEQ opened at $51.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27. Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.44.
Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Profile
The BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (ITEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global Technology index. The fund tracks an index composed of Israeli technology companies listed globally. ITEQ was launched on Nov 2, 2015 and is managed by BlueStar.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ – Free Report).
