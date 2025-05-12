Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,603 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $543,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQA opened at $46.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.52 million and a P/E ratio of 30.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.3753 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the NASDAQ-100 Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection QQA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

