Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.19% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 835.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXC opened at $8.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $722.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.18. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

