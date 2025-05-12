Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KFY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 828.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of KFY opened at $66.07 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $80.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Recommended Stories

