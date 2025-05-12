Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 335.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,967 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.74% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 48,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IGLD opened at $21.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27. FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1203 per share. This is a boost from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

