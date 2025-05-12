Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Graham by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Graham by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE GHC opened at $971.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $933.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $920.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $683.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,003.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.29 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Graham had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.05%.

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.