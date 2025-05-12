Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.62 Million Position in Neuberger Berman Carbon Transition & Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Carbon Transition & Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Carbon Transition & Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Carbon Transition & Infrastructure ETF by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NBCT opened at $30.66 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Carbon Transition & Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.04.

The Neuberger Berman Carbon Transition & Infrastructure ETF (NBCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund uses a fundamental, bottom-up approach to actively invest in carbon transition and infrastructure companies of any size from developed and emerging markets.

