Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.18% of The Pennant Group worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in The Pennant Group by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,763 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at $506,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 83,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $28.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $986.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on PNTG

The Pennant Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.