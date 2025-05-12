Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPUS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1,530.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $113.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.02. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $101.63 and a 12-month high of $124.10. The company has a market capitalization of $355.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.89.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

