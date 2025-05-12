Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,930 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Fidelity Disruptors ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 192,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Fidelity Disruptors ETF stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.27. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $33.94.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Disruptors ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

